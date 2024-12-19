RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Aaditya flays Cong MLA's call to make Mumbai a UT

December 19, 2024  21:27
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said his party will not tolerate any attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, and asked ally Congress to reprimand its Karnataka MLA for demanding to declare the country's financial capital a Union Territory. 

Calling Mumbai his "motherland", Thackeray said "Marathi manoos" spilled his blood to get it. 

He was apparently referring to Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi's reported statement that if leaders in Maharashtra are demanding to make Belagavi a Union Territory, then Mumbai should also be made a UT. 

Maharashtra and its neighbouring state Karnataka have been locked a dispute for decades over the control of Belagavi, a border town in Karnataka formerly known as Belgaum. 

It has a significant Marathi-speaking population. 

In a post of X, Thackeray, the MLA from Worli in Mumbai said, "The demand to make Mumbai a Union Territory is condemnable. Be it the Congress or the BJP, the Shiv Sena-UBT will never tolerate any attempt to break Mumbai away from Maharashtra. Mumbai is our motherland. Marathi manoos achieved it by spilling his blood. Mumbai was not given to us by anyone." -- PTI
