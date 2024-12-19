RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 BJP MPs in ICU with head injuries after scuffle

December 19, 2024  14:33
Two Bharatiya Janata Party MPs suffered head injuries in a face-off between the opposition and NDA members in Parliament premises on Thursday and were admitted to the ICU of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were brought to the hospital from Parliament with head injuries, the hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla said.

"Sarangi was bleeding profusely. He had a deep cut on his forehead and it had to be stitched. His blood pressure and anxiety level were high when he was brought in," the doctor said.

"Rajput also had a head injury immediately after which he lost consciousness. However, the MP was in his senses when he was brought to the hospital. His blood pressure levels had also shot up," Dr Shukla said.

The medical superintendent of the RML Hospital said both the MPs have been administered medicines to manage their blood pressure, pain and anxiety while investigations like CT scan of the head and cardiac tests were underway.

"Both of them are in ICU. We are trying to stabilise them," the doctor said.
A face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi injured. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader. -- PTI
