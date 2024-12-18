UCC to be implemented in U'khand from Jan: Dhami





During a meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board in Dehradun, Dhami said that the state government has completed its "homework" and the UCC will be implemented across the state from January 2025.





With this, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code after independence.





On the last day of campaigning for the 2022 assembly elections, the chief minister had promised the people of Uttarakhand that if the BJP retained power, the UCC would be implemented in the state.





Dhami said that after the formation of the new government in Uttarakhand in March 2022, it was decided in the first meeting of the cabinet to form an expert committee to implement UCC in the state.





He said that a five-member expert committee was formed under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.





On the basis of its report, the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand, 2024 Bill was passed in the state assembly on February 7, 2024. -- PTI

The Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand from January, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.