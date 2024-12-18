RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Starlink device used by Manipur outfit? Musk reacts

December 18, 2024  10:18
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur.

The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.
 
The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Pointing to it, an X user posted, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology."

Musk replied, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police.

The recovery of the Starlink-like device has also prompted agencies to investigate how the equipment found its way to the strife-torn state, officials had said.

Musk's Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year. -- PTI 
Updates: Early tea called, India need 267 to win

LIVE! Starlink device used by Manipur outfit? Musk reacts

Cong accuses Shah of insulting Ambedkar, seeks apology

The Congress on Tuesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of harboring "hatred" towards B.R. Ambedkar, demanding an apology from him for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha. Congress leaders pointed out that Shah's comments, which criticized...

Will CBI Train Bankers To Detect Fraud?

The number of frauds in the banking sector increased over four times in the past five years to 36,075.

Despite warning, JNU students screen BBC's Modi docu

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) defied an advisory from the university administration and screened a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The screening, organized by the Left-backed All India Students'...

