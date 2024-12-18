Shivling recovered from abandoned temple in Aligarh; cops deployed





The recovery led to demands for the temple's restoration from local right-wing organisations, including Bajrang Dal and Karni Sena.





Bajrang Dal member Mayank Kumar, who rushed to the site upon hearing the news, said that the temple had been abandoned for nearly five decades and was being misused as a dumping ground.





"During cleaning operations, a Shivling was found buried in the debris of broken bricks adjoining the temple," he said.





The incident led to a significant congregation of locals and activists, prompting police to rush to the spot to maintain peace in the area.





According to Karni Sena functionary Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a delegation met with the additional district magistrate (city) and superintendent of police (city) to submit a memorandum.





The memorandum demanded a full inquiry into how the temple was abandoned and alleged illegal use of its premises.





It further sought penalties for those found responsible and called for the temple's restoration.





"This is a matter of heritage and faith. Those who allowed the misuse of this temple need to be held accountable," Singh told reporters. -- PTI

