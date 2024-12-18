Shah should quit, demands Cong over Ambedkar remark

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha which it claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

The opposition party also demanded that Shah should apologise publicly and in Parliament for his remarks.

Speaking with reporters in Parliament premises, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for 'insulting' Ambedkar; he should apologise to the nation."





Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said his party demands Shah's apology for the remarks.





"In Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah Ji said that taking the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji has become a fashion. This is a direct insult to the Dalits of the country and Babasaheb," he said.





Shah has shown the whole country what kind of thinking BJP leaders have, he said.





"The deprived and exploited class, which they have insulted, this is the same class which will reduce them from 240 to 40," Dangi said.





"On behalf of the Congress party, I demand that Amit Shah ji should apologize publicly and in the House. Considering what he has said about Babasaheb Ambedkar, he has lost the right to hold a constitutional post," Dangi said.





He should resign from the post of Home Minister, he said.





The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely be at odds with Ambedkar.





Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house.





"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition. -- PTI