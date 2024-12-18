Ruckus in Parl over Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as Congress members sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah for his remarks during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.





Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in Lok Sabha elections.





The minister also claimed that the Congress has now been forced to take the name of Ambedkar though the party does not respect him.





Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm.





In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh rose and alleged Shah insulted Ambedkar.





Soon, several other Congress members were on their feet and started raising slogans like "'Amebedkar ka apaman nai sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate Amebedkar's insult)".





Countering them, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said it was the Congress that insulted Ambedkar and did not honour him with a Bharat Ratna.





Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised a poster of Ambedkar.





Following this, House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. -- PTI