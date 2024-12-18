RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rajasthan govt to replace Urdu terms in policing with Hindi words

December 18, 2024  16:42
File image
File image
Mukadma (case), mulzim (accused), ilzam (allegation), ittila (information), chashmdeed (eyewitness) and many such terms may not be a part policing vocabulary in Rajasthan for long, with the Bharaitya Janata Party government in the state issuing direction to replace them with appropriate Hindi words. 

The state police headquarters started the exercise following a letter by minister of state (home) Jawahar Singh Bedham, seeking information about such words and their Hindi alternatives. 

Following the letter, state police chief UR Sahoo wrote to additional director general of police (training) last month to collect details of Urdu words and find out their appropriate replacements. 

In the letter, he also instructed the officer to omit Urdu terms from training material, apprise all trainees of the new Hindi words, and disseminate information about the new Hindi words in the ongoing training programmes. 

The DGP's communication, dated November 11, also gives a reference of the letter from MoS Bedham. 

ADG (crime), meanwhile, also wrote to all police range inspector generals on December 10 in reference to the DGP's letter. 

And then, letters were sent to all SPs of the state. 

"In the follow-up of the instructions from the PHQ (police headquarters), the SPs have been asked to collect information about the Urdu words and their Hindi replacements," a police official said. 

The Congress party criticised the government over the move, calling it uncalled for. -- PTI
