Priyanka Gandhi to be part of JPC on ONOE bill

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Sukhdeo Bhagat and Randeep Surjewala are the party's likely choices for the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise the bills for simultaneous polls, sources said on Wednesday.

Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday.





Opposition parties dubbed the draft laws -- a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill -- as an attack on the federal structure, a charge rejected by the government.





Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi termed the bills "anti-constitutional".





"It is against the federalism of our nation. We are opposing the bill," she had said. -- PTI