RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Privilege notice filed against Shah over Ambedkar remarks

December 18, 2024  16:10
image
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday submitted a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar, a source said.
 
According to the source, the notice has been filed under Rule 187 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha.

The notice also quoted the statement the home minister made in the Upper House on Tuesday during his reply to a debate on the 75 years of the Constitution.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests from the Congress and some other opposition parties over Shah's alleged insult of Ambedkar, resulting in both the Houses being adjourned.

Criticising the Congress for repeatedly taking the name of B R Ambedkar, Shah had said in his remarks that if they taken God's name so many times they could have earned a place in heaven.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said. 

Shah also said the BJP is happy that the Congress is taking Ambedkar's name but the party should also speak about its real sentiments towards him.

Shah pointed out how Ambedkar had to resign from the first Cabinet citing his disagreement with the then Congress-led government's policies including Article 370.

 The home minister also said most of the memorials of Ambedkar were built when the BJP came to power.

"How appropriate is it for you to use the name of a person for vote bank politics whom you used to oppose?" Shah asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued

Two passengers died and 75 others were rescued after a speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. The ferry, carrying 80 passengers and five crew members, was on its way to Elephanta Islands when the speed boat circled it...

LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content
LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content

Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant
Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant

An RTI activist, Snehamayi Krishna, has alleged that a person claiming to be the personal assistant of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, attempted to lure and pressure him and his son to drop their demand...

'He deserved a much better farewell'
'He deserved a much better farewell'

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony
Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony

If one has to analyse Ashwin the cricketer, it is very difficult to ignore Ashwin, the person, who had a very independent mind and a brain that probably ticked 24x7. He believed in de-construction of his art and became craftier one ball...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances