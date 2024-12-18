RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pregnant gang rape survivor dies after five months in UP's Azamgarh

December 18, 2024  10:49
A gang rape survivor has succumbed to injuries at the district women's hospital here, five months after the assault that had led to her getting pregnant, officials said on Wednesday.
 
According to them, the 40-year-old woman, who was five months pregnant, had been battling deteriorating health since the attack.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Chirag Jain said the mentally challenged woman had been struggling since her husband's death 10 years ago.

She had a 20-year-old son and her family barely made ends meet, he noted. "In July, four to six men allegedly gang-raped her and it went unnoticed until her health declined significantly," Jain said.

"When her family became aware of her condition, they approached the police and she was medically examined. Tests revealed she was five-month pregnant and severely anaemic," he added.

On December 13, police registered a case under gang rape charges against five suspects.

The SP said three constables donated blood when the hospital alerted them about the victim's critical condition. Despite the efforts, her condition deteriorated and she was eventually referred to another medical facility and then to a private hospital with the police's assistance.

"Despite intensive care, she died during treatment on Monday night," the officer said, adding the police have intensified their efforts to arrest the named suspects. -- PTI 
