Pitiable: SC on pension of retired high court judges

December 18, 2024  14:41
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was "pitiable" that some retired high court judges were getting a pension ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.
 
"You cannot have a legal approach in every matter. Sometimes, you need to have a humane approach," observed a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan.

"It is pitiable," the bench said, while noting that some retired high court judges were getting pension ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.

The pleas raising issue concerning pension of retired high court judges was listed for hearing before the bench on Wednesday.

Attorney General R Venkataramani mentioned the matter before the bench and requested that it be taken up for hearing in January.

Venkataramani said the government would try to resolve the issue.

"It is better you persuade them that our intervention should be avoided," the bench observed.

It said the matter would not be decided on individual cases and whatever the top court might lay down would be applicable to all the high court judges.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 8. -- PTI
