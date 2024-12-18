RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Noise levels exceeded limits during Diljit show, Chandigarh admn informs HC

December 18, 2024  21:48
File image
File image
Noise levels exceeded the prescribed limits during singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert here on Saturday, the Chandigarh administration told the Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the administration before a division bench of the high court.

"Strict action" has been recommended against the violators, the court was further informed.

On December 13, the high court had allowed Dosanjh's event scheduled to take place the next evening, with a direction that the organisers comply with the noise pollution regulations.

While greenlighting the event on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal had directed that ambient air quality standards for noise be strictly maintained.

Recently, a PIL was filed by a Chandigarh resident, who had sought directions to the Union Territory administration on the management of public events at Sector 34 exhibition ground including those relating to noise pollution and crowd control.

As the administration was asked to file a status report, its Standing Counsel filed an affidavit before the high court in the matter.

It mentioned that acting on the high court directions, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, formed a committee  and noise monitoring was conducted throughout the live concert. -- PTI
