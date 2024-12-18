RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Net direct tax kitty grows 16.45% to Rs 15.82 lakh cr till Dec 17

December 18, 2024  20:21
Net direct tax collection grew 16.45 percent year-on-year to over Rs 15.82 lakh crore till December 17 this fiscal, buoyed by higher advance tax mop-up, government data showed.

Advance tax collection during the period rose 21 percent to Rs 7.56 lakh crore.

The collection includes corporate tax of over Rs 7.42 lakh crore and non-corporate tax mop-up of Rs 7.97 lakh crore.

Securities Transaction Tax of Rs 40,114 crore was collected between April 1-December 17 of current fiscal year.

Refunds worth Rs 3.39 lakh crore were issued during the period, registering a growth of 42.49 percent year-on-year.

Gross direct tax collection, which includes corporate, personal income tax and STT stood at over Rs 19.21 lakh crore, a 20.32 percent growth over the collection in April 1-December 17, 2023. -- PTI
