Navy, police to jointly probe Mumbai ferry mishap: Fadnavis

December 18, 2024  21:36
The capsized ferry after a Navy boat rammed it/ANI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Mumbai ferry mishap will jointly be probed by the Navy and the police. 

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy." 

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai following a Navy speedboat rammed it on Wednesday evening, Fadnavis confirmed. 

The CM announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.     
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Navy explained that the collision occurred when an Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to an engine malfunction.  -- ANI
