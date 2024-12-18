RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


National Cooperative Database is ready and operational: Amit Shah

December 18, 2024  18:23
The government has launched the National Cooperative Database, which will be a valuable tool for improving the cooperative landscape in India, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The NCD portal is a comprehensive repository of information on cooperative societies across India. 

There are more than 800,000 primary cooperative societies with over 29 crore members, according to the portal.

The database was created in three phases and is now operational at cooperatives.gov.in, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The database will help in data-driven decision-making, effective monitoring and evaluation, policy formulation, transparency and accountability, research and analysis, and facilitating access to finance.

The NCD has been developed by Ministry of Cooperation with the support of state governments. 

Data of all cooperative societies from various sectors has been entered in the database by nodal officers appointed by states for this purpose. -- PTI
