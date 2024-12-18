Mumbai ferry tragedy: CISF rescued 56 individuals using pilot boat





The mid-sea tragedy claimed 13 lives while 99 others were rescued, the Navy said.





Central Industrial Security Force stated its jawans sailed to the accident spot near Butcher Island, approximately 6 km from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, in a patrolling boat and carried out rescue operations.





Tragically, the ferry capsized following the collision, the CISF said in a statement.





The CISF patrolling boat, alongside resources from MBPT (Mumbai Port Trust), the Navy, Coast Guard, and Coastal Police, swiftly responded to the situation, it said.





A total of 56 individuals were rescued by the pilot boat SHM-XXIII and brought to the JNPA landing jetty.





Unfortunately, one critically injured child was declared dead at JNPA Hospital, the CISF stated.





An additional 16 individuals were rescued and transported to Gateway of India and search efforts for the missing passengers are ongoing. -- PTI

