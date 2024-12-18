RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


MUDA scam: Pressure from aide of Sidda's wife, claims complainant

December 18, 2024  17:26
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
An RTI activist on whose complaint a case was registered in the MUDA site allotment scam said that a person claiming to be personal assistant of Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, "attempted to lure and pressurise" him and his son. 

Snehamayi Krishna said on Wednesday that he was asked not to push for a CBI probe in the case. 

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority in return for the land 'acquired' from her. 

"On December 13, when I was near MUDA, a person known to me named Srinidhi met me and introduced a person named Harsha who claimed to be a personal assistant of Parvathi and said that she was mentally disturbed, so I should not press for the MUDA case to be handed over to CBI and let the Lokayukta probe continue," Krishna said. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "he assured me that if I cooperated, he would get me the money I ask for." -- PTI
