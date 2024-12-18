Modi, Shah meet Rahul, Kharge amid row over Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid the row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.





According to NDTV, Modi met Gandhi and Kharge to discuss the selection of the next Chairperson for the National Human Rights Commission,





Gandhi and Kharge are members - as Leaders of the Opposition in Parliament - of the committee that is led by the PM and which will oversee this critical appointment.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present.





Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests from the Congress and some other opposition parties over Shah's alleged insult of Ambedkar, resulting in both the Houses being adjourned.