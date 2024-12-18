RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kannada actor Darshan discharged from hospital

December 18, 2024  19:10
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was on Wednesday discharged from a private hospital in Kengeri, where he had been admitted since October 30. 

Sources confirmed that he left for his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence. 

On October 30, the Karnataka high court granted the actor interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds, following his arrest for the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. 

Darshan had complained of back pain. 

Dr Naveen Appaji Gowda, who treated Darshan, had told reporters that the actor was experiencing back and leg pain and would undergo a series of tests to determine the cause. 

In a statement dated December 2, Dr Gowda, representing BGS Hospital, stated that Darshan was being treated for lumbar spondylolisthesis and undergoing regular physiotherapy to alleviate his pain. 

The statement also mentioned that Darshan needed lumbar decompression and fusion surgery, which was said to be scheduled for December 11. 

However, sources indicated that the surgery has not yet been performed. Dr Gowda was unavailable for comment. 

Darshan and his friend, actor Pavithra Gowda, have been charged with the kidnapping and alleged murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. -- PTI
