Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content

December 18, 2024  20:44
The government blocked 18 OTT platforms this year for publishing obscene and vulgar content, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 

In a reply to a question by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai, Murugan said the IT Rules of 2021 cast specific due diligence obligations on intermediaries to make reasonable efforts by themselves against displaying or spreading obscene or pornographic content. 

The Rules also provide for a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms). 

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, and blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March, 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content under these provisions," Murugan said. 

In a reply to a separate question, Murugan said the Code of Ethics for digital news publishers requires such publishers to adhere to the 'Norms of Journalistic Conduct' of the Press Council of India, The Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation Act, 1995). -- PTI
