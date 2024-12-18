RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Framer who attempted suicide at Shambhu border dies at Patiala hospital

December 18, 2024  17:37
File image
File image
A 57-year-old man, who allegedly attempted suicide at Shambhu border amid farmers' protest on December 14 by consuming some poisonous substance, died at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Wednesday, farmer leaders said.

Ranjodh Singh, a farmer from Ratanheri village in Ludhiana district, reportedly took the extreme step as he was distressed by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border since November 26, farmer leaders said.                 
Singh is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son. 

He was part of the ongoing protest at Shambhu border in support of various demands.                 

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

For the past three weeks, Dallewal has been on fast-unto-death to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops, among others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued

Two passengers died and 75 others were rescued after a speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. The ferry, carrying 80 passengers and five crew members, was on its way to Elephanta Islands when the speed boat circled it...

LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content
LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content

Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant
Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant

An RTI activist, Snehamayi Krishna, has alleged that a person claiming to be the personal assistant of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, attempted to lure and pressure him and his son to drop their demand...

'He deserved a much better farewell'
'He deserved a much better farewell'

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony
Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony

If one has to analyse Ashwin the cricketer, it is very difficult to ignore Ashwin, the person, who had a very independent mind and a brain that probably ticked 24x7. He believed in de-construction of his art and became craftier one ball...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances