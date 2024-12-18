Framer who attempted suicide at Shambhu border dies at Patiala hospital





Ranjodh Singh, a farmer from Ratanheri village in Ludhiana district, reportedly took the extreme step as he was distressed by the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is sitting on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border since November 26, farmer leaders said.

Singh is survived by his parents, wife, daughter and a son.





He was part of the ongoing protest at Shambhu border in support of various demands.





Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.





For the past three weeks, Dallewal has been on fast-unto-death to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops, among others. -- PTI

