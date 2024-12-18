RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire breaks out in Udaan Bhawan office complex in Delhi

December 18, 2024  15:14
A fire broke out at the Udaan Bhawan office complex near the Safdarjung airport area in South Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. 
   
No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, they said.
 
Udaan Bhawan houses multiple offices of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
 
According to the DFS, the fire was in the basement of the building.
 
"A call regarding the blaze was received at 12:54 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service. More details are awaited," the official said. -- PTI  
