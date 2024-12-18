RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong's 'rotten ecosystem': PM on Shah's Ambedkar remark

December 18, 2024  13:29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to Opposition's protest over Union home minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, Modi said that Amit Shah exposed Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!" he wrote on X.

"The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities," he added.

The prime minister accused the Congress of denying Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar and also denying space to his portrait in Parliament's Central Hall.
