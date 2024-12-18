Congress activist shot dead in Jharkhand





The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Alok Kumar alias Munna, was standing near his house in Shastrinagar locality in Kadma police station area when two motorcycle-borne assailants came near him and opened fire at him, a police officer said.





He received four gunshot wounds and collapsed on the spot, even as he made an abortive attempt to save himself, the officer said.





He was taken to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors declared him dead.





The accused have been identified but no arrests have been made so far.





One of the accused and the victim were neighbours and had previous enmity, the officer said, adding both had criminal antecedents.





Alok Kumar, who recently got married, was named in an FIR lodged during the Jharkhand assembly elections for allegedly beating up a rival party worker in Shastrinagar, he added. -- PTI

