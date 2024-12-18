RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cong worker dies during protest near UP assembly

December 18, 2024  23:42
image
A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, with its UP unit chief Ajay Rai claiming that he died due to "police brutality". 

The police lodged an FIR of murder regarding the incident and said that the post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors. 

They also asked people to abstain from spreading rumours over the matter. 

The police said 28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from Congress office. 

"Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead," DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said. 

"Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly further legal proceedings would be carried out," Tyagi added. 

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai, in a post on X, said, "Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality." 

"This incident is extremely sad and condemnable. Our Congress family is hurt and angry by this accident. We will not tolerate this incident at all." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued

Two passengers died and 75 others were rescued after a speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. The ferry, carrying 80 passengers and five crew members, was on its way to Elephanta Islands when the speed boat circled it...

I felt naval boat could hit: Passenger recounts mishap
I felt naval boat could hit: Passenger recounts mishap

Thirteen people died and 99 others were rescued after a Navy speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday afternoon. The ferry was on its way to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction near Mumbai....

Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after ferry mishap
Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after ferry mishap

A boat tragedy off the Mumbai coast, which claimed the lives of 13 people, including Navy personnel, has cast a sombre mood over the city's iconic Gateway of India. Tourist boats that usually remain brightly lit until late at night were...

LIVE! Cong worker dies during protest near UP assembly
LIVE! Cong worker dies during protest near UP assembly

WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech
WATCH: Ashwin's Emotional Farewell Speech

Ashwin acknowledged the emotional turmoil he was experiencing, despite his calm demeanour.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances