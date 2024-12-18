Cong demands Shah's apology for 'Ambedkar remark'

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely be at odds with Ambedkar.

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said, taking a swipe at the opposition.





Shah said the BJP is happy that the Congress is taking Ambedkar's name but the party should also speak about its real sentiments towards him. He pointed out how Ambedkar had to resign from the first Cabinet citing his disagreement with the then Congress-led government's policies including Article 370.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Shah, saying the "insult" of Babasaheb by the home minister has once again proven that the BJP-RSS were against the tricolour, their forefathers opposed the Ashok Chakra and the people of the Sangh Parivar wanted to implement Manusmriti instead of the Constitution of India from the very first day".





"Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar Ji did not allow this to happen, that is why there is so much hatred towards him," Kharge said.

"The ministers of the Modi government should understand carefully that for crores of people like me, Babasaheb Ambedkar is no less than God... He is and will always be the messiah of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities and the poor," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Amit Shah has said something very disgusting. This shows that the BJP and RSS leaders have a lot of hatred for Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

"The hatred is such that they are annoyed even by his name. These are the same people whose ancestors used to burn the effigies of Baba Saheb, who themselves used to talk about changing the Constitution given by Baba Saheb," the Congress leader said. -- PTI