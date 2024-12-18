RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cold wave to grip parts of Karnataka for next 3 days, IMD warns

December 18, 2024  20:12
Cold wave conditions are likely to persist over Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka, with temperatures expected to be 2-4 degrees celsius "below normal" in the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka for the next three days, the India meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Dry weather is forecast to continue across the state between December 18-22.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are expected over Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi districts. In the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka, temperatures will be 2-4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Isolated places in interior Karnataka may experience shallow fog/mist until December 20.

For December 23-24, the IMD has predicted "light rain" at isolated places over Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, and Mysuru districts.

During this period, dry weather is expected to persist over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. -- PTI
