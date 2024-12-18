RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BSE Sensex top losers today

December 18, 2024  17:50
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the third straight session on Wednesday as investors offloaded utility, capital goods and metal stocks amid foreign fund outflows. 

Besides, investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 percent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day. 

As many as 2,563 stocks declined while 1,442 advanced and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 percent to 24,198.85. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the main laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued

Two passengers died and 75 others were rescued after a speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. The ferry, carrying 80 passengers and five crew members, was on its way to Elephanta Islands when the speed boat circled it...

LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content
LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content

Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant
Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant

An RTI activist, Snehamayi Krishna, has alleged that a person claiming to be the personal assistant of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, attempted to lure and pressure him and his son to drop their demand...

'He deserved a much better farewell'
'He deserved a much better farewell'

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony
Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony

If one has to analyse Ashwin the cricketer, it is very difficult to ignore Ashwin, the person, who had a very independent mind and a brain that probably ticked 24x7. He believed in de-construction of his art and became craftier one ball...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances