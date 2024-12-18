BSE Sensex top losers today





Besides, investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, traders said.





The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 502.25 points or 0.62 percent to settle at 80,182.20, taking its downtrend to the third day.





As many as 2,563 stocks declined while 1,442 advanced and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.





The NSE Nifty declined 137.15 points or 0.56 percent to 24,198.85.





From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Tata Motors, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the main laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the third straight session on Wednesday as investors offloaded utility, capital goods and metal stocks amid foreign fund outflows.