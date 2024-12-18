BJP office in UP's Ballia demolished using bulldozers





The operation was carried out under the supervision of a joint team from the Ballia Nagar Palika Parishad, district administration, and police with a heavy deployment of police and administrative personnel at the site.





According to official sources, the team arrived at the BJP camp office located in the Indira Market locality in Chittu Pandey area and initiated demolition using bulldozers.





Confirming the bulldozer action, sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Kumar said that the encroachment was removed as part of routine exercise.





However, the move has sparked criticism from local BJP leaders.





BJP district vice president Surendra Singh condemned the action, asserting that the office had been in place for nearly four decades.





The administration has wrongfully targeted our office. This is a deeply regrettable act of corruption and dishonesty by the additional district magistrate and the city magistrate, Singh alleged. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party camp office on Tuesday faced bulldozer action when a team of Nagar Palika on Tuesday demolished it as it was allegedly constructed on encroached land.