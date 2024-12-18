RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

1 dead, 66 rescued in ferry mishap off Mumbai coast

December 18, 2024  18:31
File image
File image
A passenger died and 66 were rescued, while search is underway around a dozen others aboard a ferry that capsized off Mumbai coast on Wednesday, the police said. 

The ferry, called Neelkamal, was on way to Elephanta Islands, a popular tourist destination near Mumbai, when it capsized, a police official said. 

A small boat dashed against Neelkamal around 4 pm, he added. 

The Navy and Coast Guard have launched a massive rescue operation, with 11 Navy boats and three boats of Marine Police and a boat of Coast Guard being deployed in the area, a defence official said. 

Four helicopters are also involved in the search and rescue operation, the official said. 

Personnel from police, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and fishermen in the area are also involved in the rescue work, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued

Two passengers died and 75 others were rescued after a speed boat crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. The ferry, carrying 80 passengers and five crew members, was on its way to Elephanta Islands when the speed boat circled it...

LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content
LIVE! Govt blocks 18 OTT platforms due to vulgar content

Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant
Aide of Sidda's wife offered money: MUDA complainant

An RTI activist, Snehamayi Krishna, has alleged that a person claiming to be the personal assistant of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, attempted to lure and pressure him and his son to drop their demand...

'He deserved a much better farewell'
'He deserved a much better farewell'

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony
Ashwin: Evolutionary, cerebral, never a one-trick pony

If one has to analyse Ashwin the cricketer, it is very difficult to ignore Ashwin, the person, who had a very independent mind and a brain that probably ticked 24x7. He believed in de-construction of his art and became craftier one ball...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances