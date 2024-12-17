RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Worsening air quality: Delhi-NCR schools hold classes in hybrid mode

December 17, 2024  11:56
Delhi-NCR schools on Tuesday switched to the hybrid mode of conducting classes following the re-imposition of anti-pollution measures under the Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
   
According to the revised GRAP schedule, classes for students in grades VI-IX and XI in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must operate in hybrid mode (physical and online) under Stage 4. However, students of class X and XII have to attend school in-person

Pritika Gupta, principal of the Sovereign School in Rohini said, "We are conducting online classes for students up to Class 5, while classes from Class 6 onwards will be held offline."

"As exams are approaching, students up to Class 5 will take their exams online, whereas those in higher classes will take them offline," Gupta added.

Chairperson of the Gitarattan School in Rohini, RN Jindal said, "Today, all classes are being conducted offline. However, we are planing to shift classes up to Class 5 to online mode, while classes from Class 6 onwards will remain offline." 

With exams approaching, many schools were conducting offline classes for children in junior and senior school. 

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL School in Dwarka, said, "All classes in our school will be conducted offline as exams and pre-boards for Classes 10 and 12 are approaching." 
 
She said, "Many parents have requested us to hold all classes offline as students are lacking behind in various activities due to online classes, so we will proceed accordingly." -- PTI
