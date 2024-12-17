RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


With 11 IPOs So Far, Dec Tops As Busiest Month For Listings

December 17, 2024  09:09
Sundar Sethuraman/Business Standard

December is shaping up to be the busiest month for IPOs this year.

With half a dozen companies announcing their listing plans on Monday, the total count has already reached 11. Investment bankers expect an additional 2 to 3 launches before the year ends.
 
The maximum number of deals launched in a single month in 2024 was 12 in September. However, the highest total raised was in October, when six companies amassed a cumulative Rs 38,689 crore, according to Prime Database.
 
The latest companies to announce their IPO pricing and dates are Ventive Hospitality (issue size Rs 1,600 crore), DAM Capital Advisors (Rs 840 crore), Transrail Lighting (Rs 839 crore), Sanathan Textiles (Rs 550 crore), Concord Enviro Systems (Rs 500 crore), and Mamata Machinery (Rs 179 crore). Most of these IPOs are set to open on Thursday.
 
Industry players note that the sharp rally in the market over the past month has emboldened companies to advance their listing plans. Additionally, many deals are being scheduled together, as the last week of December is typically avoided by companies due to concerns about limited participation from foreign portfolio investors during the year-end holiday period.
