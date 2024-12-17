What's brewing? Uddhav meets Fadnavis in Nagpur

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray head Uddhav Thackeray called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's chamber in the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur on Tuesday.





The former state CM was accompanied by Sena-UBT legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab and Varun Sardesai during the meeting with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Fadnavis.





Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived in Nagpur on Tuesday to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.





He will also take part in the Shiv Sena-UBT legislature party meeting in the evening.





After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (then undivided) snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. -- PTI