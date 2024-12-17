RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Western Nepal records mild earthquake

December 17, 2024  20:33
A mild earthquake hit Bajhang district of western Nepal Tuesday evening, which was felt by people living in the surrounding districts as well even when the authorities said there are no immediate reports of any damage or loss of life. 

The tremor with 4.3 magnitude epicentred at Dhamane area of Talkot Rural Municipality of Bajhang district was recorded at 5.07 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre. 

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake, according to Kishor Joshi, spokesperson at Bajhang district police office. 

As per data from the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Nepal, of the 16 quakes recorded across Nepal in 2024, Bajhang alone recorded as many as five of them while western Nepal recorded 50 percent of the total quakes from January 1 till date. 

Situated on the precarious Himalayan seismic zone, Nepal is a highly earthquake prone country and its quake-battered western mountainous region is likely to face a threat of a bigger earthquake, seismologists have maintained. 

According to the government's post-disaster needs assessment report, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world. -- PTI
