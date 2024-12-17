Was Nehru govt illegal: Rijiju on simultaneous polls

As the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposed the One Nation, One Election bill, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress saying, "Does they mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal."





Speaking with ANI, Rijiju noted that India had One Nation and One Election for two decades after independence, primarily during the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government.





He further alleged Congress of 'misusing' Article 356 and holding separate elections.





"One Nation, One Election is a very important issue for the nation. It's not for the party or any other individual, it's for the country. When the bill for One Nation, One Election will be introduced, I hope that the country will see the Congress play a negative game. When India got independence, for two decades India had One Nation, One Election.





"It was only after the Congress misused Article 356, then there were different elections between Parliament and some of the states... Does the Congress mean to say that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government for so long was illegal because that time, it was One Nation, One Election?" Rijiju said.





He questioned the Congress's intention to continue the current trends of elections being held 'month after month'.





He stated that elections are held to serve the country.





"Does the Congress mean that the country should keep on conducting elections month after month for five years? We must understand that we hold the election to serve the country and the people of this country," Rijiju said.





Further lambasting the Congress over their criticism of EVMs, Rijiju mentioned that they formed the government in 2004 and 2009 through these EVMs.





Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted a formal notice to oppose the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.





"My objections to the proposed bill are based on serious concerns regarding constitutionalism and constitutionality," he stated. -- ANI