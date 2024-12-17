Warring factions: SC orders status quo on management of Kerala churches





A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted both factions had expressed their inability to comply with its December 3 direction to Jacobite Syrian Church to hand over the administration of six churches to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church faction.





"The status quo with regard to administration of churches as of now shall be continued till further orders," the bench said and asked the state government to adopt a persuasive approach, if the situation aggravated.





The bench said the issue required a detailed hearing and posted the matter on January 29 and January 30, 2025.





On December 3, the top court directed the Jacobite Syrian Church to hand over the administration of six churches in Kerala to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church faction saying they were in contempt of its 2017 judgement.





It had observed that the members of the Jacobite Syrian Church were in contempt for "wilfully disobeying" the 2017 judgment.





The verdict was over the dispute between the two factions, wherein the top court held that 1,100 parishes and their churches under the Malankara Church should be controlled by the Orthodox faction, in accordance with the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines.





Jacobite church followers have been accused of preventing access to the Orthodox faction, despite orders from both the Kerala high court and the Supreme Court. -- PTI

