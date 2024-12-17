RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tribal woman's body transported in autorickshaw to crematorium in Kerala

December 17, 2024  00:55
File image
A tribal woman's body was transported to the public crematorium in an autorickshaw, allegedly due to the non-availability of an ambulance on time, triggering a protest in this district on Monday.

The image of the body of Chundamma, an elderly woman from the Veettichaal settlement in Edavaka Panchayat, Mananthavady, being transported in an autorickshaw, wrapped in a bed sheet, was aired by television channels.

The woman died at her home in the hamlet, and the family reportedly waited for hours for an ambulance from the tribal development office to take the body to the crematorium, located several kms away.

The incident sparked widespread criticism, and opposition Congress activists staged a protest sit-in in front of the local tribal development office, later in the day.

They raised slogans accusing officials of indifference and demanded action against those responsible for the delay in providing the ambulance.             

Meanwhile, official sources stated that the local tribal promoter, who failed to inform the tribal development office about the need for an ambulance, was responsible for the issue.

Sources said officials assured the protesters that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. -- PTI 
