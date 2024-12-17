Temperatures to dip further in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, says IMD





Temperatures in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions may fall even more on Tuesday, though no such conditions are expected in areas like Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, North and South Maharashtra, an IMD official told PTI.





"In Madhya Maharashtra, temperatures have been recorded below normal for the past few days. For instance, Ahilyanagar reported a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees Celsius lower than usual. Pune city experienced a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, falling 4.3 degrees Celsius below its normal level," he said.





However, in Mumbai, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees higher than normal, while the minimum temperature was 19.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below usual by 1.3 degrees Celsius, he pointed out.





"This shows that while the maximum temperature was higher than normal, the minimum was lower. Similarly, at Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal, whereas the minimum temperature dropped to 14 degrees Celsius, which is 4.5 degrees Celsius below average," the official informed. -- PTI

