Scuffle breaks out at Delhi University law faculty amid exam schedule protests

December 17, 2024  01:00
File image
A scuffle broke out between students and police at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre on Monday during a protest by law students against the examination schedule. 

Students alleged that police used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse them, leaving several injured. 

The Delhi police rejected the claims. 

Hundreds of students had gathered on the campus since morning, demanding an extension of the exam dates. 

They cited incomplete syllabus coverage, mid-course faculty changes, delays in allotments, and a sudden syllabus update as the reasons for their agitation. 

According to the protesters, tensions escalated when they attempted to meet the Dean of the Faculty of Law. 

"We were protesting peacefully for over eight hours, but instead of addressing our concerns, the administration resorted to police action," a student said. 

Visuals from the site revealed heavy police deployment, with some personnel carrying batons amid a large crowd of students. 

Arguments were seen breaking out between the two sides. 

There was no immediate response from Anju Vali Tikoo, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, on the allegations. -- PTI
