RG Kar murder: Medics move HC for demonstration nod

December 17, 2024  23:54
The Joint Platform of Doctors on Tuesday moved the Calcutta high court, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at a key crossing in the central part of the metropolis, demanding that the CBI submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. 

The application was accepted and the matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday, officials said. 

The Kolkata police had on Monday denied permission to the JPD, a joint platform of five organisations of doctors, to hold a sit-in at Doreena Crossing in the heart of Kolkata, citing possible traffic jam in the wake of an expected large gathering of people during Christmas and New Year celebrations. -- PTI
