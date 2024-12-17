RG Kar murder: Medics move HC for demonstration nod





The application was accepted and the matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday, officials said.





The Kolkata police had on Monday denied permission to the JPD, a joint platform of five organisations of doctors, to hold a sit-in at Doreena Crossing in the heart of Kolkata, citing possible traffic jam in the wake of an expected large gathering of people during Christmas and New Year celebrations. -- PTI

The Joint Platform of Doctors on Tuesday moved the Calcutta high court, seeking permission to hold a demonstration at a key crossing in the central part of the metropolis, demanding that the CBI submit a supplementary charge sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.