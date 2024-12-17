RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rapper Badshah fined Rs 15K for traffic rule violation

December 17, 2024  15:50
Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a challan of Rs 15,000 to popular rapper Badshah for driving on the wrong side of the road, playing loud music, and rash driving, officials said on Tuesday.
 
The incident took place on December 15 when Badshah came to the Airia Mall on Sohana Road for a special appearance in a concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, police said.

The Mahindra Thar in which the singer was present is registered in the name of Deepender Malik, a resident of Panipat. 

Due to long traffic, the SUV, which was part of Badshah's convoy, drove on the wrong side of the road, catching the attention of some passersby who filmed the act. 

As the clippings of the incident went viral on social media, the traffic police took note of it and issued a challan of Rs 15,000 to the rapper on Monday. 

"A challan has been issued and action has been taken for rash driving, playing loud music in the vehicle, and driving on the wrong side," Traffic Inspector Devender Kumar said. -- PTI 
