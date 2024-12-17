Pak politician lauds Priyanka for 'Palestine' bag

Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry lauded Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she carried a bag with "Palestine" emblazoned on it to Parliament on Monday.





The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader slammed his fellow Pakistani politicians for "not demonstrating such courage."





"What else could we expect from a granddaughter of a towering freedom fighter like Jawaharlal Nehru? Priyanka Gandhi has stood tall amidst pigmies, such shame that to date, no Pakistani member of Parliament has demonstrated such courage," Chaudhry posted on X.





In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.





The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.