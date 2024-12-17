RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi favoured referring ONOE bill to JPC: Shah

December 17, 2024  15:16
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi favoured detailed discussion at every level on the 'one nation, one election' bill and wanted it to be referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
 
Shah made the remarks in Lok Sabha when the House was hearing objections to the introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill that seeks to usher in simultaneous polls to the Lower House and state assemblies.

"When One Nation, One Election bills came up in Cabinet, PM Modi said these should be referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament. There should be a detailed discussion over it at every level," Shah said.

The home minister pointed out that DMK member T R Baalu too had favoured referring the bill to a parliamentary committee.

Shah said the bill can be discussed in greater detail in the Joint Committee of Parliament.

The report of the JPC will be approved by the Union Cabinet and the Bill can be discussed again in Parliament, he said.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha following a division of votes. The Union Territories Amendment Bill seeks to align the elections to the union territories Puducherry, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir with the Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi favoured referring ONOE bill to JPC: Shah
LIVE! Modi favoured referring ONOE bill to JPC: Shah

269 MPs vote to send simultaneous polls bills to JPC
269 MPs vote to send simultaneous polls bills to JPC

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was formally introduced in Lok Sabha after members voted on it.

PIX: India avoid follow-on after tail wags on Day 4
PIX: India avoid follow-on after tail wags on Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Tuesday.

India was nothing but...: Bangladesh on 1971 victory
India was nothing but...: Bangladesh on 1971 victory

Bangladesh interim government's Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on X commemorating Victory Day saying, "India was merely an ally in this victory, nothing more."

After Palestine, Priyanka flaunts 'Bangladesh' bag
After Palestine, Priyanka flaunts 'Bangladesh' bag

Several Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh. The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances