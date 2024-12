Maoists used villagers as human shields during Abhujmaad encounter: Police

Preliminary investigation suggests that Maoist militia members used civilians to protect Odisha state committee member Kartik alias Dasru. Dasru, carrying a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head, was among the seven Naxals, including two women, who were killed in the exchange of fire with security personnel on Kalhaja-Donderbeda hills in south Abhujmaad, considered the Maoist den, on December 12.





A couple of days back, police received inputs about injuries to four villagers in the December 12 encounter following which they were hospitalised, inspector general of police Sundarraj P said.





"The preliminary investigation suggests that militia members of Maoists used villagers, including minors, to shield Maoist leader Kartik during the gunfight. Maoists had kept villagers along with them to ferry their goods. After the encounter broke out, they fired on security personnel using these civilians as their cover. Four villagers were reported to be injured in the firing by Maoists", he said.





After learning about the incident, the injured civilians were provided preliminary treatment and shifted to hospital, he said. -- PTI

