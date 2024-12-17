RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

JNU warns students against screening of BBC docu on Modi

December 17, 2024  00:43
File image
File image
Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued an advisory warning students against participating in the screening of a banned BBC documentary featuring Narendra Modi, stating such activities could disturb "communal harmony" on campus. 

The advisory comes ahead of a screening of India: The Modi Question by the Left-backed All India Students Federation at Ganga Dhaba Tuesday night. 

The university said no permission had been granted for the screening, calling it "unauthorised and unwarranted." 

"It has come to the notice that a group of students has released a pamphlet for screening a banned documentary scheduled for tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. at Ganga Dhaba. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the IHA. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorized activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the university campus," the advisory issued on Monday read. 

The varsity warned students against proceeding with the event and being influenced by the invitation pamphlet. 

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to desist from all such activities failing which strict action will be taken as per University rules. The stakeholders are also advised not to get provoked by this pamphlet, which is unauthorised and unwarranted," it added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JNU warns students against BBC docu screening
LIVE! JNU warns students against BBC docu screening

Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez
Won't allow Lankan soil to be used against India: Prez

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his country's soil will not be used against India's interests, addressing concerns over China's growing influence in Colombo. The two leaders...

Denied cabinet berth, Sena MLA quits party posts
Denied cabinet berth, Sena MLA quits party posts

Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar has resigned from all party posts after expressing disappointment at not being included in the Maharashtra cabinet. Bhondekar, who was the Shiv Sena's deputy leader and co-ordinator for eastern Vidarbha...

'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'
'Undeserving MLAs Becoming Ministers'

'If you are going to make undeserving MLAs as ministers, then why should sincere and hard-working people like us continue?'

Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet
Bhujbal disappointed over being left out of cabinet

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed disappointment at not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra. He stated he would decide his future course after consulting with his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances