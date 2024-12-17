JNU warns students against screening of BBC docu on Modi





The advisory comes ahead of a screening of India: The Modi Question by the Left-backed All India Students Federation at Ganga Dhaba Tuesday night.





The university said no permission had been granted for the screening, calling it "unauthorised and unwarranted."





"It has come to the notice that a group of students has released a pamphlet for screening a banned documentary scheduled for tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. at Ganga Dhaba. No prior permission for this event has been taken from the IHA. This is to emphasise that such an unauthorized activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment of the university campus," the advisory issued on Monday read.





The varsity warned students against proceeding with the event and being influenced by the invitation pamphlet.





"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to desist from all such activities failing which strict action will be taken as per University rules. The stakeholders are also advised not to get provoked by this pamphlet, which is unauthorised and unwarranted," it added. -- PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued an advisory warning students against participating in the screening of a banned BBC documentary featuring Narendra Modi, stating such activities could disturb "communal harmony" on campus.