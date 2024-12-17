RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Georgia tragedy: Most Indian victims from Punjab

December 17, 2024  20:56
image
The 11 Indian nationals who died in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia due to carbon monoxide poisoning are mostly from the state of Punjab, the sources said the embassy is working to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest.  

"The Indian embassy in Georgia is in touch with the families and is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest," according to sources.  

On Monday the embassy confirmed the deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.  

In a press release posted on X, the Indian embassy in Georgia wrote, "The embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families."  

"The embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the press release added. -- ANI
