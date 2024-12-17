RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Efforts on to pacify sulking MLAs: Maha minister

December 17, 2024  19:46
image
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said efforts are underway to placate party leaders who are upset over their exclusion from the state cabinet.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Samant admitted there may be some unhappiness among party legislators because of the denial of ministerial berths.

Thirty-nine legislators from Mahayuti allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, were sworn in the first cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government on December 15.

Ten ministers in the previous Mahayuti government were dropped, while 16 new faces were inducted into the cabinet.

While the BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP got 11 and 9 berths, respectively.Samant said, "We work as a family under Eknath Shinde.

There could be unhappiness if someone does not get a place in the cabinet.

It is the responsibility of those who have become ministers to address the unhappiness. We are working on it extensively (to address it).

"Be it Shiv Sena leaders Tanaji Sawant or Vijay Shivtare, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde will pacify them, Samant said about some party leaders being upset over their exclusion from the state cabinet.

"If we don't do good work in two or three months, Shinde, who made us minister, will take back our ministerial berth," he said.

Samant said it was not possible to accommodate everyone, as the Shiv Sena has only 12 positions in the state cabinet.

He also said portfolios are expected to be allocated soon.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Shivtare had expressed disappointment at being ignored in the first cabinet expansion of the Fadnavis-led government.

A miffed Shivtare said he wouldn't take up a ministerial post even if offered after two and half years.

Another cabinet aspirant, Shiv Sena' MLA from Bhandara, Narendra Bhondekar, quit all party posts -- deputy leader and coordinator for eastern Vidarbha -- after being overlooked for ministerial position.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIT to probe conspiracy against Fadnavis, Shinde
LIVE! SIT to probe conspiracy against Fadnavis, Shinde

What's brewing? Uddhav meets Fadnavis, Narwekar
What's brewing? Uddhav meets Fadnavis, Narwekar

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA son Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

Simultaneous polls bill: 269 in favour, 198 against
Simultaneous polls bill: 269 in favour, 198 against

Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday, with the opposition terming the move 'dictatorial' and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asserting that...

'Easy to target Nayar, Gambhir'
'Easy to target Nayar, Gambhir'

'What solution can Gambhir or Nayar possibly give, apart from telling him to not play those deliveries?'

'Pakistan Is Very Active In Bangladesh'
'Pakistan Is Very Active In Bangladesh'

'The government is saying 88 Hindus have been killed, but it could be much more.''Their properties are being looted, their businesses have been ransacked. I am getting distress calls from there.''Muslims who believe in the philosophy of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances