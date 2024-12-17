RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Delhi's air quality breaches 400 mark

December 17, 2024  09:36
image
Delhi's air quality has worsened further, with levels again breaching the 400 mark and falling into the 'severe' category, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), 
 
 At 7 AM on Tuesday, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 421. AQI values in areas including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Alipur ranged from 400 to 470, signifying hazardous air quality.
 
 Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classified the local air quality in the "Very Poor" category. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the minimum temperature in Delhi as 5 degrees Celsius.
 
Bhagat Singh, a local resident, said, "Pollution has become an incurable disease, especially for Delhi. This is a problem every year. Earlier, several people went for a morning walk here, but now, a lot of them have quit due to pollution. A willpower by the government is needed to resolve this issue."
 
 Another resident stated, "The temperature was about 7 degrees Celsius, and because of the fog, cars were not visible on the road. However, as soon as the fog cleared, we could see the cars."
 
 The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday night with "immediate effect" in response to declining air quality.
 
 This decision came after Delhi's AQI surpassed the 400 mark. On Monday night, the AQI was reported as 399 at 9 PM and crossed into the severe zone at 401 by 10 PM.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test Updates: Jadeja slams half century
3rd Test Updates: Jadeja slams half century

LIVE! Delhi's air quality breaches 400 mark
LIVE! Delhi's air quality breaches 400 mark

1 nation, 1 poll bill likely to be tabled in LS today
1 nation, 1 poll bill likely to be tabled in LS today

The Indian Parliament will introduce a constitutional amendment bill on Tuesday that seeks to hold Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously. The bill, popularly known as "one nation, one election", will be introduced by...

A Day That Ustad Zakir Hussain Gifted Me
A Day That Ustad Zakir Hussain Gifted Me

The eulogies will pour for Ustad Zakir Hussain. There will be those who recount his genius, his enterprise, his achievements, his grace, and his charm. I have no selfies or autographs to remember him by, but I will never forget his most...

IPF: What Killed Ustad Zakir Hussain
IPF: What Killed Ustad Zakir Hussain

'It's almost like the tissue of the lung has a cancer spreading to it, which is causing scarring and rapidly progresses.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances