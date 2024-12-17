RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong amended Constitution to stay in power: Shah

December 17, 2024  20:18
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday attacked the Congress for bringing various amendments to the Constitution, saying the opposition party considered it as the 'private fiefdom' of one family and amended it to remain in power.

Replying to a discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Shah also accused the Congress of being anti-reservation and said it never worked for the benefit of the backward classes. 

The minister also chided the Congress for 'finding faults' in EVMs after losing elections.

At the outset, he noted that the Constitution strengthened the roots of democracy and the transfer of power happens without shedding even a drop of blood.

Shah listed many amendments made to the Constitution by the Congress, claiming the party did so for its own benefit.

Even before the first elections in the country, Jawaharlal Nehru effected the first Constitutional amendment to curtail the freedom of expression, he claimed.

"The Congress considered the Constitution as 'private fiefdom' of one family and deceived Parliament," Shah said.

He also charged that the Congress deprived Muslim women of their rights for years only for vote bank politics.

"They (Cong) did nothing except eulogising one family," Shah said.  -- PTI
Cong amended Constitution to stay in power: Shah
Cong amended Constitution to stay in power: Shah

